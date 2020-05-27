U.S. Customs officers seize $2.4 million dollars of meth

Federal agents at a Laredo port of entry prevent over two million dollars of illegal narcotics from entering the country.

The seizure happened on Monday, May 25th, when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the World Trade Bridge referred a 1999 Ford F-550 to secondary inspection.

Using a non-intrusive imaging inspection, officers discovered over 172 pounds of methamphetamine.

The meth had an estimated street value of $2.4 million dollars.

CBP officers seized the drugs and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.

