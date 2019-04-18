U.S Government to build two new tent facilities

The U.S. Government is working to open two new large tent facilities to temporarily detain up to 1,000 migrants near the southern border.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a notice to contractors that it wants to house 500 people in each camp in El Paso and south Texas.

The facilities could open in the next two weeks and operate through to the year's end with a cost that could reach 37 million dollars.

Border Patrol says its resources are strained by an unprecedented rise in the numbers of parents and children crossing the border and requesting asylum.

