U.S. Naval Academy searching for new recruits

The United States Naval Academy located in Annapolis, Maryland is attracting many students who are interested in dedicating their lives to the military.

Joining the U.S. Naval Academy can be a quite difficult endeavor to achieve, but if you put your mind to it, anyone can get in.

Gabriel H. Acosta is currently a student at the Naval Academy and he is trying to encourage others who share his aspirations to be a part of the elite organization.

Applicants are encouraged to be involved in their community.

They are also looking for those who are politically motivated and are willing to get support from local representatives.

Officials encourage an endorsement from a congressman or senator.

Despite the hurdles that some may face, Acosta assures applicants that it’s attainable.

If you are looking to join you can stop by the U.S. Naval Recruiting office at 301 W. Calton Road.