U.S. Supreme Court to hear arguments on DACA program

The U.S. Supreme Court is gearing up to hear a case about the DACA program for young undocumented immigrants.

File photo: DACA protest

In a legal brief on Monday, the Department of Justice told the Supreme Court that the Trump administration acted lawfully to end the program.

The issue before the Supreme Court is not the legality of the program but how the administration decided to wind it down.

Two nationwide preliminary injunctions issued by lower courts have forced the Department of Homeland Security to allow renewals in the program for nearly two years.

The Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments in the DACA case on November 12th.

