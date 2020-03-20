U.S. and Mexico working on plan to restrict travel

The U.S. and Mexico are working on a plan to limit travel across their shared border.

The State Department confirmed the talks Thursday evening.

The two countries are trying to put in place restrictions on non-essential travel because of the coronavirus.

This came a day after President Trump announced the U.S. and Canada suspended non-essential travel across the northern border due to the pandemic.

The State Department also issued the highest possible level of travel advisory warning Americans not to travel abroad due to the pandemic.

