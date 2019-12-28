US astronaut sets record for longest spaceflight by a woman

A U.S. astronaut has set a record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman.

NASA officials say Christina Koch on Saturday broke the 288-day record set by former space station commander Peggy Whitson.

The 40-year-old electrical engineer from Montana arrived at the International Space Station on March 14. She is expected to spend about 11 months on board the space station, falling short of astronaut Scott Kelly’s 340-day U.S. record.

A Russian cosmonaut holds the world record at 15 months on a single mission aboard the former Mir space station in the mid-1990s.

