US measles outbreak grows, 555 cases reported by CDC

America’s measles outbreak is hitting new heights.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 555 cases from Jan. 1 to April 11. That’s up from 465 cases last week.

“This is the second-greatest number of cases reported in the U.S. since measles was eliminated in 2000,” the CDC said. In 2014, the United States had 667 reported cases.

Measles has been confirmed in 20 states - Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas, and Washington.

The CDC recommends MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccinations for children, starting at 12 months of age. Teens and adults should also be up to date on their vaccinations.

The CDC says:

--The majority of people who got measles were unvaccinated.

--Measles is still common in many parts of the world including some countries in Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and Africa.

--Travelers with measles continue to bring the disease into the U.S.

--Measles can spread when it reaches a community in the U.S. where groups of people are unvaccinated.

