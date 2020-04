The U.S. Consulate in Nuevo Laredo has issued a shelter in place for government personnel after reports of multiple gunfights in Nuevo Laredo.

This comes from a tweet from the U.S, Embassy Consulate in Mexico.

For assistance, you can call the U.S. Consulate General Nuevo Laredo +52 867 233 0557 if you are calling from the U.S. call 1-844-528-611.