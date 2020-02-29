US, Taliban sign deal aimed at ending war in Afghanistan

The United States and the Taliban have signed a peace agreement aimed at ending the 18-year war in Afghanistan, America’s longest.

More than 18 years after the Afghanistan conflict began in response to the September 11, 2001, attacks, the United States and the Islamists it toppled from power in Afghanistan are poised to sign a peace deal on Saturday. (Source: CNN)

The signing could help President Donald Trump fulfill a key campaign promise to extract America from its “endless wars.”

Under the agreement, the U.S. will begin withdrawing thousands of troops in exchange for Taliban commitments to prevent Afghanistan from being a launchpad for terrorist attacks.

If the Taliban meet their commitments, all U.S. troops would leave in 14 months.

The U.S. invaded Afghanistan after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks to overthrow the Taliban, who had hosted Osama bin Laden and al-Qaida as they planned and celebrated the assault.

It only took a few months to topple the Taliban and send Osama bin Laden and top al-Qaida militants scrambling across the border into Pakistan.

But the war dragged on for years and the Taliban regrouped, eventually holding sway over half the country.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.