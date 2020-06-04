Uber disposes of tens of thousands of bikes and E-scooters

Uber is sending thousands of E-bikes and E-scooters to a scrap yard.

The tech company confirmed Wednesday that it had sent the bikes and scooters to a North Carolina metal recycling center.

The decision to destroy them angered cycling advocates and others who said Uber should have done more to find a useful purpose for the electronic bikes and scooters.

Uber said it had no choice because the E-bikes and E-scooters require a high level of maintenance and because another company, Lime, now owns the intellectual property rights behind the designs.