Uber to pay $4.4 million to end federal sex harassment probe

A federal commission said Wednesday that Uber Technologies Inc. will establish a $4.4 million fund for employees who experienced sexual harassment while at the San Francisco ride-hailing company.

The settlement ends an investigation by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission launched in 2017 after a former Uber engineer detailed harassment she experienced in a widely shared blog post.

The commission said it found reasonable cause to believe the company “permitted a culture of sexual harassment and retaliation against individuals who complained about such harassment."

Uber revealed this month that more than 3,000 sexual assaults were reported during its U.S. rides in 2018.

