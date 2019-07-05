Uncle saves niece trapped in house fire

A Washington uncle is being called a hero after he ran back into a burning house to save his niece early Thursday morning.

Derrick Byrd ran back into the burning house to save 8-year-old Mercedes. All seven people in the house made it out alive. The cause of the fire is not known at this time. (Source: KOMO/CNN VAN)

Out of the seven people who escaped the fire, four of them got hurt.

Flames erupted inside the three-story home around 4 a.m. Thursday trapping a mom, her children upstairs.

“The kids said, ‘Fire, fire.’ And I was already dressed,” said Brady Cardin, who was in the house. “I jumped into my boots and ran upstairs. Got to the top of the stairs and the flames were just pouring out that way.”

A few of them managed to jump out of the window.

"And I heard kids screaming, a woman screaming,” said Lydia Marano Cover, a neighbor. “It was awful, it was terrible. It's not something I ever want to hear again."

But 8-year-old Mercedes was nowhere to be found.

"I went up right after cause they were like, ‘Where's Mercedes? Everybody out?' I was the last one out and, 'Oh Mercedes, where is she?'" Cardin said.

Her uncle Derrick Byrd made it out safely, but when he heard that she hadn't made it out, despite the house was fully engulfed, he went back inside.

"He forced entry back into the residence even though it was fully involved with flames at that time,” said Lt. CJ Chastain, of the Aberdeen Police Department. “He went upstairs and was able to bring the 8-year-old, he forced entry upstairs and was able to bring her out of the residence and help her to survive it."

Their mom Kayla Johnson was also burned but she was treated and released.

The grandfather Dave Nelson and his brother Brady were not hurt.

They were also able to rescue the cats that were trapped inside.

They don’t believe this was fireworks related, rather something caught fire on the second floor and it spread quickly completely gutting the house.

