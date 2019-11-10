Undocumented immigrant sentenced to prison for assaulting BP agent

An undocumented immigrant has been sentenced following an assault on federal officers.

Luis Gustavo Ramirez-Saucedo, 24 pleaded guilty of the assault charges back in June.

The incident happened back in March when Border Patrol agents attempted to detain a group of 20 people who had just illegally crossed the border, among them was Ramirez-Saucedo.

During the apprehension, Ramirez-Saucedo resisted, striking an agent in the face, another agent's arms were also hurt, and a third agent suffered a nosebleed.

Ramirez-Saucedo will now serve more than two-and-half years in federal prison.