Undocumented immigrants found after woman sends DPS on chase

A woman is arrested after she led authorities on a high speed chase in south Laredo.

The incident happened on Thursday morning when a DPS Trooper was attempted to conduct a traffic stop near Mangana Hein Road.

When the SUV refused to stop, a chase ensued sending law enforcement through the Cieltio Lindo area.

As a result, the driver struck another vehicle causing major damages.

The driver was stopped and identified as 35 year old Clarissa Zuazua.

Three undocumented people were found inside the vehicle and turned over to Border Patrol.

No injuries were reported in this case.