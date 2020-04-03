South Texas Workforce Solution offers assistance for unemployed

The job market is hit hard in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although it's unclear how many people have been left without work locally, Rogelio Trevino of South Texas Workforce Solution says those numbers will be made available soon.

However, the state is receiving a total of 50 to 60 thousand calls a day from people needing help.



If someone finds themselves without a job at this time, there are ways you can get help from the Workforce Commission Benefit System.

"There are basically two ways to access it. You do have to register and file a claim when you've been laid off. The way you can do it is either online or by telephone. If you're going to do it online, the address is ui.TexasWorkForce.org, that is the online the system and recommended way to apply. From what we've been hearing it's been the most successful for individuals."

As Trevino mentioned for anyone needing to apply for unemployment benefits, you can log into their website at UI.TexasWorkforce.org or call them at 1-800-939-66-31.