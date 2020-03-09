Unidentified body found at trucking company

Laredo police are investigating an incident after a body was found near a local trucking company.

The body was discovered after a 911 caller alerted police Sunday evening around 6 p.m.

Police confirm that it was a man found at the 12000 block of Mines Road.

Right now they do not know the man's identity, nationality, or even age because no ID was found on him.

As for how long the body was there, police say that is still unclear.

"As of right now information, initial information, doesn't indicate an exact time frame of how long he may have been located at that place," said Investigator Emanuel Diaz. "Again, as I mentioned, the case still currently is under investigation with those details hopefully being forthcoming."

Police say the man is listed as a John Doe until more information can come to light about who he is and even where he is from.

According to police, they say they do not suspect foul play.

KGNS will continue to keep you updated on air and online as more information becomes available.