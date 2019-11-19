United Day School asking City to utilize old tennis courts

The City of Laredo has made a decision on a tennis court that could soon be for public use.

District 6 councilman Doctor Marte Martinez was approached by United Day School to take advantage of their tennis court that'll no longer be in use.

Since there is a large tennis community, and very little courts, the councilman thought it would be great to take advantage of an underutilized court rather than create a new one.

Monday night, he brought the proposal up at a council meeting, but there was a debate over how it would be funded.

"It was a matter of understanding where they can get these funds to start this, but we'll be far along in the budget cycle when this actually comes into fruition six months from now, seven months from now,” said Doctor Martinez. “Where the next fiscal year will be the one that will really impact and these funds, for some of the improvements we're going to make will come from district priority funds so that way it doesn't affect the city budget, over all."

Improvements Doctor Martinez has in mind is building a fence, making bathrooms, and adding lighting.

The next step is to create a memorandum of understanding between the City and United Day School.