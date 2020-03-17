United Day extends Spring Break amid COVID-19 outbreak

United Day School of Laredo has announced it will be extending Spring Break for its students.

Initially, students were scheduled to go back to classes on March 23rd; however, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, they have decided to extend to March 30th.

United Day is just one of the institutions that has decided to take precautions and extend the break.

TAMIU, Laredo Colleg and Harmony have also extended their break.

For the latest information regarding coronavirus updates you can visit the school’s Facebook page or head over to www.unitedday.org.