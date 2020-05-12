United High School Seniors can pick up caps and gowns

High school seniors at United High School who are looking to graduate next month can pick up everything they need for graduation starting today.

Students will be able to pick up their cap and gown on Tuesday, May 12th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Last week UISD announced that commencement ceremonies will take place this year at the Student Activity Complex outdoors on June 24th.

Everyone including students, attendees, and staff will be required to cover their faces accordingly as well as follow the guidelines of six feet social distancing and controlling crowd sizes.

There may be changes based on either weather or guidelines put forth by the government.

