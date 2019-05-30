United High School senior accepted into Columbia University

A local high school student is getting ready to graduate at the top of her class and will be on her way to a prestigious university.

Genesis Vasquez

Among a sea of thousands of students at United High School, Genesis Vasquez stands out from all the rest.

She is ranked number seven in her senior class with a GPA of 4.8803, an accomplishment anyone should celebrate, and she does it by walking the school's hallways with pride.

Graduating from high school is an accomplishment in itself; however, Genesis has big plans for her future, so she decided to apply to seven universities.

Genesis says she applied to Texas A&M, UT Austin, Texas Tech, the University of Texas in San Antonio for engineering, as well as Colombia and Rice.

Genesis was accepted into all of the universities with the exception of Rice, where she was offered to be on the waitlist.

With several plans in mind, Genesis prepared Columbia University in New York City as Plan A where she hopes to major in environmental engineering.

She says she knew she was interested in engineering but what really stuck out was the environmental aspect of it since her mom was involved in the Rio Grande International Study Center.

Earlier this year, she visited Columbia University in the Big Apple, which was a dream come true for Genesis.

Genesis says she’s had a poster of the university on her wall since she was a freshman and always envisioned visiting the campus.

Not only was she accepted into the university, but she was able to secure a big scholarship as well.

The annual tuition and living expense budget to go to Columbia is $81,000 and Genesis received a grant for $76,000 from the university.

She also applied to local scholarships and there is one that is still to be determined to cover the rest.

Genesis says it is a lot of work to get to where she is but has a message to students to encourage them and to let them know how it can be done.

Genesis says, “Like anything in life, you have to work for what you want, and if you really want to work to get to this prestigious university to the university you have always dreamed of, you have to put in the work.”

The soon to be high school graduate is ranked number seven in her class out of 1,128 students.

She plans to attend a summer program at the university and will be leaving for New York next month.

Congratulations Genesis!