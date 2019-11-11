United ISD disputes grade given by Texas Education Agency

United ISD won their case against a recent rating by the Texas Education Agency of one of its high schools.

TEA recently released school district accountability ratings for the 2018-2019 school year with schools being graded using the common alpha system: A, B, C, D, or F.

However, district officials did not agree with the overall 'B' rating given to United High School. According to the district, some of the information used in calculating the subcategory of 'closing the gap' was not correct.

They filed an appeal using updated information they hoped would merit a change in grade.

On Monday, officials were notified by TEA that by recalculating the scores using the new information, United High School's overall grade did increase from a 'B,' to an 'A'.