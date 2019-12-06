United LSD raises money for Special Olympics Spring Games

A new tradition has community members and a local school district diving head first, all for a good cause.

Friday morning United LSD administrators, staff, and the public took part in the third annual Special Olympics Polar Plunge.

It was all in effort to raise money for the organization's Spring Games.

There was a little friendly competition between the plungers, however the temperature didn't stop them from taking a quick dip.

"We do not worry about how cold or how hot the water is, because we are in there using all of our hearts and minds to make sure that we are doing this for a great cause to inspire students, the number one thing," said Matias Ydrogo III.

In 2018, organizers were able to raise over $12,000 and this year they are expecting to surpass that number in order for students to participate in the Special Olympics Spring Games.