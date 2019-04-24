United States Northern Command General inspects concertina wire

A United States Northern Command General made a stop in Laredo to inspect the Southwest Border.

On April 11th soldiers from the 161st Engineer Support Company were seen installing concertina wire near the World Trade Bridge as a result to reduce the number of illegal border crossings.

Commander General Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy visited Laredo on April 18th to inspect the work done by military personnel.

General O’Shaughnessy met with port director Albert Flores and Director of Northern Operations Greg Alvarez to see what efforts may be needed.

This is due to the growth of migrant groups attempting to reach the U.S.-Mexico border.