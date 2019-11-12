United Way to host Bingo Fundraiser

With the holidays around the corner, a local nonprofit organization is inviting the community to win some potential Christmas gifts during a bingo event.

United Way is an organization that seeks to help people in our community with basic needs.

The organization has raised thousands of dollars in the past which goes back to other nonprofits that specialize in food, education and shelter.

United Way is looking to host one of its many organizations just in time for the holiday season.

Organizers are inviting the community to its Bingo fundraiser.

Attendees will get a chance to win some top brand quality prizes from gas grills, to dish sets.

Some of these prizes are brand new and will make for the perfect gift.

It's a great way to try your luck while also give back to a worthy cause.

The event will take place on Sunday, November 17th at 1 p.m. at the Casa Blanca Ballroom.

Presale tickets are $20 or $25 at the door.

For more information, you can call 723-9113.