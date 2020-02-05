United Way helping lovebirds celebrate V-Day!

With Valentine’s Day less than a week away, a local organization wants couples to feel the love during a special dinner and dance.

United Way is a national organization that seeks to help strengthen the community by helping nonprofits that do their best efforts to assist others in need.

The local United Way is looking to provide an event where couples can get together, and enjoy some good food and fun for a special cause just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Couples will be able to enjoy the soothing sounds of live music, a surf & turf dinner, and an open bar.

The dance will take place on Valentine’s Day, February 14th from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the IBC Annex.

Tickets for the event are $50 each.

All of the proceeds will go to United Way which will go back to 22 nonprofit agencies.