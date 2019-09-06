United Way hosting Be a Hero Telethon

The City of Laredo has proclaimed this week as United Way Week.

The organization works with over 20 different non-profit organizations to focus on creating community-based and community-led solutions that will strengthen the cornerstones for a good quality of life.

To commemorate the event, United Way is partnering with your good neighbor station to host the “Be A Hero” Telethon.

It’s a fundraiser where they are hoping to generate over millions of dollars for 22 agencies.

The telethon will take place on Saturday, September 7th all day.

Their goal is to raise $1.2 million dollars.