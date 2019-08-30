United Way to host telethon next weekend

Put on a cape and be a hero this September 7th as we try to help an organization that supports over 22 local agencies.

United Way announced they will be partnering with KGNS and our sister station Telemundo in the first ever United Way Telethon.

Peggy Duncan, the executive director says 98 cents out of every dollar donated will stay in our community and help over 22 agencies.

Duncan says they help agencies like Bethany House, Sacred Heart, the food Bank, and Boys and Girls Clubs.

The goal the organization is trying to reach is of $1.2 million dollars so please join us this September 7th as we put on our capes for United Way.