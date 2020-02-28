United girls basketball team enjoy "send off" to tournament

The United girls basketball team is off to their regional tournament.

The Lady Longhorns are living high in the Sweet 16, meaning they're among the best 6A players in the state.

We spoke with Coach Frank Gonzalez who says this is the second year in a row that they've made it this far and he hopes it becomes a habit for his team.

"Being back to the Sweet 16 for these girls means a lot. They weren't given the chance to really reach there, or nobody thought they could make it, and they worked hard as a team and come in to practice and put a lot of effort and energy into improving all year long, and so it means a lot to them."

Family, friends and classmates had a special send off for the ladies earlier today.

The lady longhorns are playing against Judson in San Antonio Friday night.