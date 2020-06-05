Unity Parade brings community together

As talks across the nation continue on how to unite a deeply divided country, some say other cities can come to Laredo to see what makes us different.

It was hailed as a Unity Parade, organized by numerous law enforcement unions, labor unions, businesses and organizations throughout town, who in the span of just one week, organized a reverse parade.



A parade in which community members drove through blocks and blocks of booths, each representing a cross section of numerous entities from across the city.



From law enforcement of all branches, to the business, medical, restaurant, and even fitness community, each handed out goodies to members of the community who came out to show their support for the 'Unidad en la Communidad' parade.



A united front that organizers say shows how Laredo overcomes challenges through our unique culture of supporting one another.

"This is one way Laredoans can come together and regardless of your political affiliation or your beliefs, this is one place where everyone can come together and support the community," said Hector Garza, president of the Border Patrol Union. "In Laredo, la unidad es la communidad."

Organizers say the number of community vehicles showing up to drive through the parade were close to 300, keeping the parade going well past the time allotted.



Meanwhile, participants and those in vehicles numbered well over a thousand.



Along with the Border Patrol Union, other groups who played an important role in organizing today's unity parade were the Laredo Police Officers Association, the Fire Fighters Union, and the Sheriff's Department.