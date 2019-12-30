U.S. versus Edward Lee Puga questions unlawful arrest

Border law enforcement like Sheriff's and Border Patrol have grown accustomed to searching and arresting individuals who smuggle undocumented immigrants.

The warning signs may be etched in their brains so much that the lines of the law are sometimes blurred.

The unlawful arrest of a man suspected of smuggling undocumented immigrants is questioning how law enforcement executes cases of suspicion.

The court case U.S. versus Edward Lee Puga is challenging the detention and search of Puga and four others.

The case stems from an incident that took place August 2nd. An anonymous 911 caller reached out to the Sheriff's Office about a group of suspicious men in a white car seen littering.

Lieutenant Fernando Hernandez Jr., Investigator Ramon Arambula, and Investigator Juan Molina were dispatched to the area, but didn't find a car.

When they checked the area they found a vehicle matching the description at a nearby Dollar General parking lot.

There was nothing out of the ordinary about the car, but Lieutenant Hernandez still approached the vehicle and found three men in the backseat.

After attempting to get their attention by knocking on the window several times, Hernandez finally ordered them to open the door and asked where the driver was.

They were able to obtain Puga and another individual inside the store. From there they were taken into custody.

"There was something about this detention that just didn't square with the law as it pertains to and individual right to be free from incrimination from the police," said attorney Juan Ramon Flores.

The law enforcement officials actions is something that is under scrutiny by the court.

Puga's attorney Juan Ramon Flores shares what the judge ruled in the case.

"The judge concluded that based on what the testimony presented and a review of the Supreme Court and Fifth Circuit Case Law that the conduct didn't meet the requirements of a proper and illegal arrest and detention and so she ruled any evidence that was recovered would be suppressed. Which means it could not be used at a future trial, so that's where we stand right now."

Flores agrees that law enforcement has a difficult job, but he believes the way they perform their duties lawfully.

"Even when you do a difficult job, you have to do it right."

The evidence that the judge ruled be suppressed from the case include everything from statements to body camera video.

The judge has extended the deadline for the government to decide whether or not they want to appeal the decision.

Flores tells us it'll likely be until the middle of January.