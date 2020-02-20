Kidnapping case allegedly stemmed from stolen drugs

We have new information in the case of a targeted kidnapping we told you about on Tuesday.

According to an affidavit we received, this incident involves juveniles who are in charge of smuggling drugs in and out of stash houses.

On Sunday, police acted on a call from a home in south Laredo that a 46-year-old man was taken from his home against his will by armed individuals.

His family stated to police that they received a video of him with his hands tied behind his back as multiple men held handguns and assault riffles to his body.

In the affidavit, it mentions that the incident stemmed from stolen bundles of marijuana.

Throughout that evening and early morning hours into Monday, police found and detained several people for questioning, including juveniles.

"In this particular case, there's also a noticeable involvement of a lot of young people," said Investigator Joe Baeza. "People who are very early on their teens. Even a juvenile who is not 15 yet. So in these cases, it's also a wake up call keep an eye on young people."

Six people were arrested in this case, including 32-year-old Cesar Leonel Tristan-Serrano,19-year-old Luis Alberto Puente, 18-year-old Jorge Yguerabide, 18-year-old Jonathan Coronado, 17-year-old Jesus Ortiz, and a 14-year-old juvenile.

All were charged with aggravated kidnapping.

The case remains under investigation.