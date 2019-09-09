Upgrades coming to North Central Park

The City of Laredo is looking to make some beautification efforts along with additions to a local park.

North Central Park recently celebrated 10 years of providing recreation to the community.

Mayor Pete Saenz along with councilmember Dr. Marte Martinez will hold a press conference on Tuesday to announce the planting of 200 trees and the development of an amphitheater as well as a sports complex.

The tree planting event is scheduled for Saturday, November 23rd and it's expected to bring roughly 900 volunteers to the park.

The new upgrades to the park are the culmination of work between the current and former administrations from the City of Laredo and Webb County.