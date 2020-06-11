Utilities Department to begin disconnections starting July 6th

The City of Laredo Utilities Department will be able to start disconnecting customers with unpaid bills starting next month.

Since the city’s Stay Home Work Safe Order is ending on June 30th, the utilities department is notifying its customers with past due balances to make payment arrangements to avoid being disconnected.

Starting on July 6th the utilities department will begin disconnecting for past due balances on accounts that were temporarily halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Late fees will also start to incur on past due balances starting July 1st.

The department is aware of the financial woes the pandemic has caused which is why they decided to halt disconnections since March.