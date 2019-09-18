Utilities project to cause road closures on Hidalgo and Juarez Street

A couple of utility maintenance projects could cause road closures for the next nine days.

The City of Laredo Utilities Department is working on a water line replacement in the downtown area.

The project started on September 5th and is now expected to continue until September 28th.

The closures affect the immediate area along the 1300 and 1400 block of Hidalgo Street.

Utility workers are also closing the 500 and 600 block of Juarez Street.

During this time, drivers are encouraged to avoid the construction and seek alternate routes.