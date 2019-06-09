VIDEO: Burger King worker mops tables in children’s play area

A Florida Burger King restaurant employee was caught on camera cleaning tables in the children’s area with a mop.

The company said the employee’s actions were “unacceptable.” A customer who recorded the video said just minutes prior, she saw that same employee mopping the floors. (Source: WJXT/CNN)

A customer recorded the video Thursday night.

Katie Duran said just minutes prior, she saw that same employee mopping the floors. She has many questions.

"I was just disgusted honestly,” Duran said. “I had just ate on that table. Did you do this yesterday? Do you do this every night? Did you do this, this morning?"

She sent the video straight to Burger King’s corporate office and received this response.

"Thank you again for bringing this matter to our attention and rest assured that your comments have been forwarded to the appropriate management team," the company said in a statement.

"There is going to be a review on every page because I feel like this is unacceptable," Duran said.

Inspection reports from that Burger King location showed seven basic violations and one intermediate violation.

Those violations include: vents in kitchen containing mold and the interior of the freezer soiled with food residue.

"Unsanitary, it shouldn't have happened," Duran said.

The company condemned the employee's actions in a statement saying, “The action depicted in the video is unacceptable.”

The state health department said it's looking into the matter.

