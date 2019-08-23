VIDEO: Octopus spotted slinking across sandbar on N.C. beach

Yes, we know they live in the ocean, but finding one right in front of you is pretty impressive.

Kris Chapin was with her family when they spotted the creature propelling itself across the sandbar in the sound in Topsail Beach. (Source: Kris Chapin/WECT/Gray News)

Kris Chapin was with her family when they spotted the creature propelling itself across the sandbar in the sound in Topsail Beach.

Chapin says her son was the first one to spot the octopus.

The sea creature wasn’t very shy either- it appeared to follow one member of the family and didn’t swim away when they got in the water.

If you look closely, you may notice the octopus is actually missing a tentacle!

Octopi are usually found in shallow waters in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the South Carolina Aquarium. They generally live around one or two years, and have an incredibly complex brain; In the past, they have been taught behaviors and can learn to problem solve.

The one found at the beach this week appeared to blend in with the sand, but because the color cells in their skin are controlled by their nervous system, they can change color quickly to blend in with their surroundings.

