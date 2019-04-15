VITA program offering tax filing assistance

With Tax Day in full swing, a local program is looking to help last-minute filers get their taxes done.

The VITA program has been helping Laredo families file their taxes for many years and this year, they are hoping that more people take advantage of their services.

Last year, the program helped over 5,000 people; best of all, most residents in Laredo qualify for their services.

Students with the VITAprogram will be at United High School and Alexander from 4:30 to 8 p.m. and LBJ from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, you can call 956-473-2219 or click here.