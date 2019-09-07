VMT Newspaper History on display at Laredo Public Library

Several pieces of Laredo high school history are now up on display at the public library.

Vidal M. Treviño School retired teacher of journalism, Mark Webber donated his collection of the student newspapers, the Magnet Tribune, to the Joe A. Guerra Laredo Public Library's historical collection.

The paper started back in 1993 when the VMT journalism department first began.

Written and printed by students for students, the papers touched different topics from sports to student life on and off-campus.

The library invites the public to stop by and admire this unique piece of Laredo history.

If you want to check out the collection you can stop by the library Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

However, library officials recommend you call them ahead of time to get the collection ready to be viewed.