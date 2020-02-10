City enforcing vendor permit for Valentine's Day

The City is enforcing permits for any prospective vendors selling items for Valentine's Day.

The permit costs $50 and lasts for seven days. Anyone caught selling without a permit could face a fine from $250, up to $500.

We spoke with Edgar Orozco, the Zoning Enforcement Supervisor for the City of Laredo, and he says they take permit enforcement very seriously.

"We've been enforcing these permits, every single permit, for Easter, Valentines, Halloween, we issue those permits and we've been enforcing it, and we've actually caught several people operating without a permit."

For more information you can stop by the City of Laredo's Enforcement Department at 1120 San Bernardo Avenue.