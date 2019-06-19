Vandals graffiti local park with offensive artwork

The weather is not the only thing peaking this summer, the number of parks being vandalized is also on the rise.

On Tuesday afternoon, city officials were washing off offensive writing and signs at the North Central Park Pavilion.

Officials say during the summer vacation, it’s expected to see young vandals hit parks and other areas around Laredo.

Along with the graffiti, vandals have knocked down some of the lighting and water systems at several parks around town.

Park goers say they are fed up with the mess.

Local resident Manuel Benavides says it’s better to express your feelings some other way than to vandalize city property.

City officials say they spend an average of $41,000 on fixing and repairing damages left behind by vandals.

They say some parks do have cameras and police are patrolling the area, but they need the public's help in reporting the crimes.