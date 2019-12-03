Vandals graffiti threatening message in local park

Vandals reportedly hit North Central Park over the holiday weekend causing quite a bit of damage to one of the walls at the park.

Parks and Recreation maintenance crews discovered the graffiti on cement hills early Monday morning.

The vandals graffitied a somewhat threatening and derogatory message on the wall.

The City of Laredo Parks Director is now asking for the community's to help in reporting these vandals.

If you have any information on this act of vandalism, please call city of Laredo Police at 795-2800.