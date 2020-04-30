Vandals smear red paint in front of Austin City Hall

Authorities in Austin have launched an investigation after city hall was vandalized.

The front entrance of City Hall was smeared with red paint and anti-capitalism messages were spray painted on the steps outside.

They are working to learn more details about the vandalism but the incident could have been caught on camera.

The last time property near the city hall was vandalized, a camera caught a man setting fire to a statue of a grackle in the plaza outside in early March.

Police made an arrest in the case shortly after the Austin Fire Department released the video.