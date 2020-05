A vehicle chase is reported in north Laredo this afternoon.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the chase ended on Fasken Blvd shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday.

A spokesperson for the department says it's unknown why the pursuit initiated at this time.

The chase was seen through the Del Mar area as well ending by Mines road.

Troopers are still looking for the driver.

Witnesses says Border Patrol and Laredo Police aided in the pursuit.