Vehicle falls into massive sinkhole in Nuevo Laredo

Heavy rains create a sinkhole in our sister city on Tuesday morning.

According to the El Manana newspaper, a woman and her son were driving by a street in Nuevo Laredo when the vehicle fell inside a sinkhole.

The fire department was called out to rescue the duo shortly before 5 a.m.

The department is claiming the heavy rains overnight caused the sinkhole.

Preliminary reports state the woman and her son were not harmed thanks to the timely response by emergency personnel.

The area has been closed off as crews work to get the vehicle out the sinkhole.

City officials are urging citizens to drive with caution to avoid any tragedies.