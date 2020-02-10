Vehicle purchasing scams reported in south Texas

South Texas victims shed some light on a growing vehicle purchase scam that might take unsuspecting car buyers for a ride.

According to the Better Business Bureau, cybercriminals lure victims by offering discounted vehicles online.

The scam may originate on legitimate sites such as Craigslist or Facebook marketplace.

However, the con-artist will take the buyer "Offline" to email and occasionally spoofs logos and images.

The seller quickly asks for payments through matching Amazon or Ebay gift cards to further legitimize the payment process.

The BBB says victims have notified the organizations about scams happening in south Texas.

There are several tips to keep in mind to keep in mind when purchasing a vehicle.

It’s always important to ask for the VIN and check the vehicle history reports to make sure you are buying a legitimate vehicle.

Experts also suggest to research comparable values and check the average retail value for that exact model.

It’s also a good idea to contact the seller by phone and speak to them at length. Don't trust photos, as they can be obtained easily on the internet.

And finally, pay by credit card in case you need to challenge the payment.