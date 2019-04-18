Vendors looking to sell Easter goodies must have a permit

With Easter right around the corner, many vendors are gearing up to hit the streets to sell some Easter goodies to the public.

This weekend, vendors will set up their stands to sell merchandise such as piñatas, Easter Baskets, and Easter Eggs.

However, in order to be able to sell items legally, vendors must apply for a permit by going to the planning and building department.

Vendors will need to apply for a permit which costs $50, so they can set up their stands for seven days.

If vendors fail to follow the rules, they could face a fine of up to $250.

