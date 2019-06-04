Very High Temperatures by Friday

A deep layer of moist air is moving north through the western gulf, and along the coast, mainly east of our area. The western edge of the very moist air may bring scattered showers to our area overnight and on Wednesday. Very hot air from the Mexican Plateau will expand eastward with especially hot temperatures arriving over inland south Texas Friday through Sunday.

I'm expecting mostly cloudy with scattered showers tonight, low in the high 70's. Partly cloudy with scattered showers possible Wednesday, high in the high 90's. Mostly sunny Thursday, highs a bit above 100. Sunny Friday through Sunday, highs above 105 on Friday, around 110 Saturday and Sunday. Partly cloudy Monday, highs above 100. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower Tuesday, high in the high 90's.