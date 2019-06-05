Very Hot Friday to Sunday

After any isolated showers tonight from the Mexican high terrain, desert air will increasingly expand north and east into our area beginning Thursday, and becoming most pronounced during the weekend. Thunderstorms may develop late Thursday just north of the desert air over the Hill country. I expect these to track by to our north, but will watch the radars. The desert air will retreat to our south and west Monday, and will allow for a gulf influence to return with a slight chance of showers early next week.

I'm expecting after any isolated showers from the mountains tonight, partly cloudy, low in the high 70's. Partly to mostly sunny Thursday and Friday, highs around 104 Thursday, around 107 Friday. Sunny Saturday and Sunday, highs around 110. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers Monday and Tuesday, high in the 90's. Partly cloudy Wednesday, high min the 90's.