Very Slight Rain Chance Thursday,

A large tropical airmass is capped by desert air in our part of Texas. Although stratus can form near the top of the humid layer of gulf air during the nights and mornings, the desert air above is preventing the clouds from growing tall. During the afternoons, the drier air stirs in with the stirring of the atmosphere with daytime heating. This mixes away most of the stratus, leaving scattered cumulus in our skies. A frontal system over the Great Plains will sag south into Texas during Wednesday, and will be closest to our area on Thursday. This gives us a slight chance of a shower Thursday. The better chance will be to our north toward the Hill Country.

I'm expecting breezy humid nights, partly to mostly sunny afternoons through the 7 day period. A very slight chance of a shower Thursday, most showers will be north of south Texas. Highs in the high 90's to around 100, lows in the mid to high 70's.