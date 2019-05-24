Very Warm, Especially at Night

A large high pressure system occupies a deep layer of the atmosphere from the southeastern U.S. westward into Texas. Weather systems that could change our weather will be forced to track around this very warm dome of high pressure. Above the humid air over central and southern Texas is desert air which is preventing the clouds that form at the top of the layer of gulf air from growing tall where they could produce rain. The showers and thunderstorms that do occur during the forecast period will be well to our west over the heated high terrain in Mexico, and north of the cap of desert air in west and north Texas, and points north.

I'm expecting cloudy late tonight, breezy and humid, low in the upper 70's. Partly cloudy afternoons Saturday and Sunday, high in the mid to high 90's. Partly to mostly sunny afternoons Monday through Wednesday, high in the upper 90's to around 100. Partly cloudy afternoons Thursday and Friday, high in the high 90's.